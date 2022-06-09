Michigan police officer charged with second-degree murder in Patrick Lyoya case
Image of Patrick Lyoya on the family's GoFundMe page. - Handout/GoFundMe.com/TNS

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Kent County Prosecutor Christopher Becker announced Thursday he will charge Grand Rapids police Officer Christopher Schurr with second-degree murder in the April 4 shooting death of Patrick Lyoya. Schurr has turned himself in to the Michigan State Police and is expected to be arraigned Friday, Becker said. Second-degree murder is a felony offense punishable by up to life in prison with the possibility of parole. The Thursday press conference was held at the Michigan State Police 6th District headquarters. The state police have helped Becker in the investigation. "As it st...