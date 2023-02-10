Chaos engulfs Michigan State House after GOP abruptly adjourns in protest of Dems' tax bill

Chaos broke out at the Michigan Capitol this Thursday after Senate Republicans unexpectedly adjourned for the weekend as Democrats were having a private meeting, WNEM5 reports.

The chaos was sparked by the passage of a bill that would lower taxes for low-income workers and give tax-paying Michiganders a $180 check. Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist said that the adjournment was a way for Republicans to avoid passing a bill they didn't like.

“We are focused on putting money in people’s pockets,” Gilchrist said. “Literally a plan that would give every Michigan taxpayer $180 in addition to the tax relief that we are putting in place for Michigan families. It’s those Republicans playing games literally playing with gavels so they can run away from their responsibilities and run away from the people of Michigan and the support that they deserve.”

But Republican Sen. Lana Theis said Democrats were trying to push the bill through without debating it first.

“We need to be able to be a voice for our constituents and right now, this process, they prohibited that and it’s going to equate to a tax increase for our citizens,” Theis said. “We have a right to speak on that. We should be fighting back on their behalf.”