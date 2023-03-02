'The crazies' are running Michigan GOP and it could cause quality candidates to flee: report

Lindell, who is a significant advertiser to the network, was invited on various shows multiple times to spread the so-called "big lie." Murdoch explained that after the network called Arizona for Biden, they suffered a significant viewership loss, which was costly to the network. To get viewers back, Murdoch allegedly coordinated with executives to allow the 2020 election lies to persist for more money.

Raw Story asked Lindell about his new lawsuit against House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) for handing over 44,000 hours of Jan. 6 video exclusively to Tucker Carlson. Lindell said, "CNN should have it. MSNBC should have it. Everyone should have it."

"You can't — what the biggest, disturbing thing is — No. 1 is freedom of press, and it's discrimination. Let's just say: Why Fox? That's the last person I would want to have it, because they've already proven in their defamation lawsuits with Dominion, they didn't subpoena me. They didn't ask me for the evidence. So, what I'm thinkin', what is Fox gonna do? Just put down what they want to put out from Jan. 6? There's people in prison that might want to see some of that. There's me. I want to see some of that for reasons that should be — 40-something-thousand hours of tape! Every news outlet in the country should have it to dive into them and whoever finds the best news first wins, right? That's what it should be."

Lindell went on to cite some of the statements from Murdoch in the deposition, specifically saying that Lindell had appeared on Fox, but he said that he'd only been on the network one time in the past four years. He named the date: Jan. 26, 2021.

"And let me tell you, at that time in history, every news outlet in the country — in the world — called me. I was on Australia, UK, every news outlet," Lindell recalled. "Remember? I was the one holding my hand up at the White House, remember that? Remember when they attacked me and attacked my company?"

Lindell said that at the same time Fox is being attacked for having him on, he also appeared on dozens of other channels.

He went on to attack Tucker Carlson, saying, "he got on stage in Arizona at the convention down there and said we have to get rid of the machines. Because we know more now? I knew it back then on Jan. 9. Those guys didn't know that. So now everything we have now — we have canceled records of the last two elections, including 2020, all of it was machine corruption, machine manipulated — every county in this country in the last two elections except for Florida, in the 2022, Ron's conspiracy — or conspiring with Dominion —I don't know why there was no computer problems. But if you ask those guys now — ask Tucker! Tucker will say, absolutely, that election was stolen. Back then they might not — it was their opinion."

Messages revealed in the communications between Fox executives said that Tucker Carlson brutally mocked the election lies from Trump.