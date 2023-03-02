'The crazies' are running Michigan GOP and it could cause quality candidates to flee: report

Republicans in Michigan took an unexpected beating in last year's midterm elections, and the party responded by doubling down on extremist personalities by electing election-denying conspiracy theorist Kristina Karamo as its chairman.
In an interview with Michigan's WOOD TV, longtime Michigan Republican strategist Dennis Lennox said Karamo's election showed that "the crazies have taken over the asylum," and added that "this is somebody who in her head believes she is the legitimate secretary of state in Michigan" despite having lost her election last year by 14 points.
Fellow Republican strategist Jason Cabel Roe expressed similar misgivings about the state of the party under Karamo's leadership and he said it could keep quality United States Senate candidates away from the race.
"We have this great pickup opportunity in a very purple state and I think one of the concerns that’s keeping top-tier candidates out is the state of the party here in Michigan," he explained.
Even though many Michigan Republican officials are hardcore Trump supporters who believe the election was stolen in 2020, Karamo stands out for her outlandish claims about several other issues, including a belief that demonic possession can be transferred from one person to another through sexual contact.
In addition to this, the Michigan GOP leader has accused Democrats of selling off the body parts of babies and engaging in ritual child sacrifice.