Michigan Republicans are being called to testify about Trump's efforts to get them to overturn 2020 election

Local Michigan Republican officials are among those being called to answer questions about events related to the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol.

According to two sources who spoke to the Detroit News, those officials have agreed to answer questions, but their names haven't yet been released. However, the report also states that GOP Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey "won't say whether he was approached by the panel."

The report noted that the outreach is likely about the efforts to overthrow the 2020 election results in Michigan.

"In August, the committee sought communications referring to the election between White House officials and a group of three Michigan Republicans from the U.S. National Archives and Records Administration. The only current officeholder in the group was Shirkey, R-Clarklake, the top lawmaker in the state Senate. The other two were former House Speaker Lee Chatfield, R-Levering, and then-Wayne County Canvasser Monica Palmer," said the report.



Most have refused to respond to questions, but Shirkey was among the seven Michigan Republicans who went to Washington D.C. after the 2020 election to meet with Trump. The visit happened during Trump's legal battles. Shirkey was swarmed by protesters leaving for Washington with state House Speaker Lee Chatfield.

"No matter the party, when you have an opportunity to meet with the President of the United States, of course you take it. I won’t apologize for that. In fact, I’m honored to speak with POTUS and proud to meet with him. And I look forward to our conversation," Chatfield said to WWMT at the time.



Trump then responded to social media posts from the men claiming "Massive voter fraud will be shown!"

It never was.

