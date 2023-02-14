Michigan Senate will be 'taking action soon' on gun legislation after MSU shooting, majority leader says

Todd McInturf/The Detroit News/TNS
LANSING, Mich. — Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks said the Michigan Senate will be "taking action soon" on gun control measures that include, at a minimum, safe storage laws, tougher universal background checks and red flag laws. Brinks, a Grand Rapids Democrat whose daughter is a Michigan State University student, said she watched news of Monday night's deadly shooting unfold with "dread and horror" in a campus community "where they should feel safe." "But today, I'm more than just a mom," Brinks said in a press conference Tuesday. "And I know we have a responsibility. "... We will be int...