Michigan State bans concealed weapons on campus

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images North America/TNS
Michigan State University on Friday banned members of the public with concealed pistol licenses from bringing firearms to campus with the exception of those driving through the school's 5,300 acres. The Board of Trustees approved 5-2 changing MSU's policy on firearms that forbids students and employees from possessing firearms on campus but included a clause that essentially allowed members of the public with concealed pistol licenses to be on the university's sprawling campus as long as they didn't enter a building. That clause is now gone. The new policy only makes exceptions for people who ...