Michigan State shooter Anthony McRae pleaded guilty to gun charge in 2019

US-NEWS-CMP-MICHSTATE-SHOOTING-GUNMAN-MCT. - Michigan Department of Corrections/TNS/TNS
LANSING, Mich. — State officials Tuesday identified 43-year-old Anthony McRae, who was charged with multiple gun-related crimes in 2019, as the attacker who shot and killed three people and wounded five others at Michigan State University. McRae, who was found off-campus after dying of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, was identified less than nine hours after police lifted a campuswide shelter-in-place order following the mass shooting. McRae, who neighbors described as a "hell-raiser" who practiced target shooting out his back door, has a recent history with firearms. And his father,...