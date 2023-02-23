Michigan State shooter's father wants strict firearm controls: 'Change the gun laws'

Anthony McRae. - Michigan Department of Corrections/TNS/TNS
DETROIT — The father of the man who police say killed three Michigan State University students and wounded five others before taking his own life said he doesn't know his son's motive, but he is praying for change, including stricter gun control laws, so people can't get guns as easily as his son bought two 9 mm pistols. Michael McRae, 67, told The Detroit News this week that he is praying for something to change in America, even as 43-year-old Anthony McRae was accused of being behind the nation's 67th mass shooting in 2023. He said he doesn't know where his son bought the guns after he told ...