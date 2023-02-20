Michigan State students welcomed back to classes, but find return of normalcy hard
From left, Zoey Zupin, junior, and Kirsten Klee talk about returning to classes on Monday, Feb. 20, 203, on the first day back since the shooting at Michigan State University in East Lansing. - Clarence Tabb Jr./The Detroit News/TNS

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Alexis Rhodes sat with her legs crossed Monday morning on a cement ledge outside the Michigan State University Union. She faced the steps lined with bouquets, wreaths and candles. But she mostly gazed at her knees. "I wanted to see him," she said, referring to her friend Brian Fraser, a 20-year-old sophomore who had been killed in a mass shooting there on Feb. 13. That evening, a gunman attacked students on campus, killing three, injuring five and causing thousands to take shelter for four terrifying hours. Like other students, Rhodes was headed to class Monday morning at...