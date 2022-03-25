Michigan Supreme Court rejects challenge to state House map that claimed GOP bias
The Michigan Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit Friday from community advocacy groups that alleged the state's new House district lines unfairly favored Republicans. - Dreamstime/Dreamstime/TNS

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit Friday from community advocacy groups that alleged the state's new House district lines unfairly favored Republicans. The decision by a court with a Democratic majority was a victory for the Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission. The 13-member panel completed its inaugural round of drawing legislative maps at the end of 2021. The court said in its order, which indicated only two of the seven justices dissented, that it was "not persuaded it should grant" the relief requested by League of Women Voters of Michigan, Detroit Ac...