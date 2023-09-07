'Seriously looking at it': Michigan official shows how Trump could be blocked from ballot
When asked by CNN's Jake Tapper, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson did not suggest that she would get involved in the efforts to disqualify former President Donald Trump from office under the 14th Amendment's Insurrection Clause, a theory that has gained steam with legal experts on both sides of the aisle.

However, Benson, a Democrat, emphasized she will be following litigation on the matter carefully — and laid out how it might unfold.

"Is this idea of keeping Donald Trump's name off of the ballot in the state of Michigan because of the 14th Amendment — is this something that you are seriously considering?" asked anchor Jake Tapper.

"I think it's a compelling legal question," said Benson. "There is an existing lawsuit in our state that was filed several weeks ago. And now we see other cases popping up around the country that will ultimately ensure the proper place for this determination is made in the courts, which it should be. So it's something we're seriously looking at."

In addition, Benson continued, "I've been talking with colleagues in other states as well about this, as we proceed to create a process that ensures any precedent here does also not allow this to be misused in the future by officials who might want to block candidates from the ballot simply because they disagree with them politically."

"Ultimately the U.S. Supreme Court, on a national issue like this, is going to be the final arbiter," added Benson. "I expect that decision will come sooner rather than later. But we should also expect this is a question, is an issue to really be a cloud throughout the entire election cycle."

