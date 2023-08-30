Court orders trial over how Michigan's district lines treat Black voters
Election workers process ballots at the Detroit Department of Elections Central Counting Board of Voting absentee ballot counting center at TCF Center on Nov. 4, 2020, in Detroit. - Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS

LANSING, Mich. — A lawsuit that alleges Michigan's new legislative district lines unfairly discriminate against Black voters and candidates will go to trial in federal court under a court order issued Tuesday.

John Bursch, one of the attorneys who brought the challenge to the state House and Senate maps, described the order from a three-judge panel in Michigan's Western District as a "tremendous victory."