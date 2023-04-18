'A born loser': Trump blasts 'liddle' Mick Mulvaney

A former Trump Administration official on Monday found himself on the receiving end of a derisive social media post from the former president.

Donald Trump blasted Mick Mulvaney, calling the former acting White House Chief of Staff “perhaps the dumbest person, along with John Bolton, working at the White House.”

Considering the sprawling legal troubles Trump is facing, it’s not clear why Mulvaney is suddenly in the former president’s crosshairs.

Mulvaney, who also served as director of the Office of the Management and Budget during the Trump Administration, made headlines about a year ago when he joined CBS News as an analyst, but he hasn't been in the news much lately.

Mulvaney provided a fairly innocuous quote to The New York Times in an article about the rise of Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) that was published Sunday.

“The party is now more interested in the things that Jim has been interested in from the very beginning,” the former South Carolina congressman said.

“The party has sort of come to him.”

Trump referred to his former top lieutenant as “Liddle’ Mick Mulvaney” and said “I never would have named him to the permanent position.”

“Merely a “backbencher,” who once gave a news conference that was legendarily bad, he is now with CBS Fake News, and should be grateful to the man who made him ‘famous.’ This guy was uncharismatic, a born loser. No wonder they have No Ratings!”