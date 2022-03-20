Microsoft founder Bill Gates joins Musk, Dorsey on Ukraine

By Daniel Kline The former tech CEO may not have the clout he once did (for obvious reasons) but he still runs a massive charitable organization. Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report founder and former CEO Bill Gates has seen his reputation take a lot of well-deserved (it appears) hits over the past couple of years. His divorce from his former wife Melinda unearthed all sorts of tawdry details about the one-time squeaky clean technology genius and that certainly harmed his standing. People may not feel the same way about Gates as they once did, but he remains a billionaire runni...