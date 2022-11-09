US allies relieved by midterm election results: 'Bad surprise for Republicans'
Volunteers with Vote from Abroad help US citizens register to vote for the 2022 midterm elections. © Mariamne Everett, France 24

Some key races may remain unresolved for some time, but a red wave never materialized and American voters seem to have rejected a hard-right turn, and foreign media outlets expressed surprise, reported CNN.

“A bad surprise for Republicans," reported France's Le Monde.

“Contrary to the expectations of Donald Trump’s party, a red wave does not seem to be emerging in the United States," reported France’s center-right daily Le Figaro. "The Democrats resisted, notably with a senatorial victory in Pennsylvania.”

IN OTHER NEWS: 'An absolute disaster': Fox News pundit calls GOP midterm performance a 'searing indictment of the Republican Party'

Russian media had hoped for strong GOP victories to weaken U.S. support for Ukraine.

“These elections are important, but the significance of these elections for the future in the short and medium term of our bilateral relations [cannot] be seriously exaggerated," said Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov. "These elections cannot change anything essential. Relations still exist and will remain bad.”

SmartNews