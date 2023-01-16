Migrants arriving in Chicago sleeping in bus shelters and police stations as community steps in to help

Armando L. Sanchez/Chicago Tribune/TNS
CHICAGO — Chicago is a sanctuary city, a welcoming place for migrants. That’s what Cesar Pino Marcano, 28, heard when he arrived at the southern border of the United States seeking asylum — fleeing hunger and chasing a promised dream of a job that could pay enough to ensure the well-being of his family in Venezuela. But when he arrived on a bus full of other people on the same path as him, it was only the cold wind of a January night that welcomed them at Union Station downtown. The group of more than 20 got off the bus and parted ways, he said, each without direction but searching for a warm ...