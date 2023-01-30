Migrants sleep on NYC sidewalk after refusing transfers to shelter in Brooklyn, advocates say

This comes roughly six weeks after the FEC granted Trump an initial extension. Trump will now be required to file his disclosure by March 15, according to the federal agency.

In his letter requesting the extension, Ross said that "while President Trump has made diligent efforts to prepare his report, due to the complexity of his financial holdings, President Trump needs additional time to compile the necessary information and complete the report."

Trump released financial disclosure forms during his 2016 run for the presidency, and each year during his presidency, as required by federal law. But he famously refused to release his full tax returns that presidential candidates have traditionally released for the last 50 years.

The New York Times eventually obtained copies of Trump's taxes and reported that they showed him routinely hemorrhaging money and paying nothing in taxes due to taking massive losses throughout his business empire during the 1990s and early 2000s. And late last year, a Democratic-led U.S. House committee obtained Trump's tax returns — and released them publicly.

Shortly after Trump made his debut as a reality TV show host on NBC's "The Apprentice," for example, he filed a tax return showing nearly $90 million in losses from his core businesses.

