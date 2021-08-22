Mike Flynn whines about the 'crucifixion' of Jan. 6 insurrectionists — who he says are 'great people'

Disgraced former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn defended the insurrectionists who attempted to overturn the election during a conference organized by self-described "Biblical Prophecy Expert" Phil Hotsenpiller.

"Nancy Pelosi's insurrection crucifixion, which is all about the sixth of January, right? All about the sixth of January," he said, referring to the date of the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

"That's a crucifixion," Flynn said, again invoking the form of capital punishment in which the victim is nailed or tied to a wooden beam until death.

"They are putting — I mean, honest to God, they're putting good, great people, patriots up there," Flynn argued.

As the attack on the capitol was unfolding, Trump said the insurrectionists were "very special" people.



