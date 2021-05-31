Michael Flynn shredded for endorsing military coup: Retired general says he’s getting ‘crazier and crazier’

On CNN Monday, retired Gen. Mark Hertling tore into disgraced former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn for endorsing a military coup against the United States at a QAnon gathering in Texas.

"Well, first of all, the simple Marine that mispronounced Myanmar as 'Minimar' is very simple, but I can't account for what's happened to General Flynn," said Hertling. "I knew him when he was an active soldier. And I think just some of the things he's saying are getting crazier and crazier as the day goes on."

"I don't understand it," added Hertling. "He knows the wrongness of all the things he's doing, but it is freedom of speech. It's what we guarantee. And, unfortunately, he has, in my view, gone off the deep end and he shouldn't say those kinds of things because it runs contrary to what we vow an oath to defend and what we serve as soldiers and former soldiers in the Army."

Watch below: