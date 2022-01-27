'Credible threats' connected to Mike Flynn rally shut down National Butterfly Center

The National Butterfly Center is closing for the weekend as far-right conservatives gather nearby for a rally.

In a message shared on social media, the center said the closure was "due to credible threats we have received from a former state official, regarding activities planned by the We Stand America event, taking place in McAllen, TX, this weekend. This MAGA, mid-term election rally, hosted by Trump's former National Security Advisor and pardoned-criminal, retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn, is the national, kick-off event for what they are calling their 'Take Action Tour.'"

Speakers include Thomas Homan, Trump's acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and Mark Morgan, Trump's acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection. The spokesperson for the John Birch Society, Heather Hobbs is also expected to speak.

"We made the difficult decision to close the center when [executive director Marianna Treviño Wright] was advised by the former state official (whose daughter is the Hidalgo County GOP chairperson) that she should be armed at all times or out of town this weekend, because the We Stand America events include a 'Trump Train'-style, 'caravan to the border.' He said the National Butterfly Center would likely be a stop on this "take action tour," and she and the center are targets," the center said.

The Hidalgo GOP is chaired by Adrienne Peña Garza. Her father, former Republican state Rep. Aaron Peña, is currently running for justice on the 13th Court of Appeals.

"This 3-day, fundraising event organized by Trump operatives is just too similar to the 3-day Wall-o-thon organized by Bannon, Kolfage and Tommy Fisher, in celebration of their first, private border wall project (prior to their Mission project,) that likely incited the Wal-mart Massacre in El Paso," the National Butterfly Center wrote. "We simply cannot risk the safety and lives of our staff and visitors during this dangerous time."

The center said it would pay their staff what they would have made working "because this disruption to our operations caused by the disparagement of our organization should not result in their suffering the loss of wages that feed their families and pay their bills."