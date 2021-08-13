Mike Lindell claimed he was 'attacked' this week -- now he's saying he was just aggressively poked
MyPillow founder Mike Lindell (screengrab).

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has clarified his remarks about an incident in South Dakota in which he claimed to have been attacked.

"Last night, when I got to the hotel, I was attacked," Lindell claimed on Thursday. "Now I've got to go around with a bodyguard."

Lindell has now clarified his remarks, the Sioux Falls Argus Leader reports.

In a video published online, Lindell described being poked.

"He put his arm around and stuck his finger, it was so much pressure, I just knew if I did anything something more was coming," Lindell said. "He jammed it in where it was just piercing pain."

"I think it was a set up," Lindell added.

The newspaper noted a police report was filed with the Sioux Falls Police Department.


