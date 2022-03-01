'Most important lawsuit in the history of the world!' Mike Lindell unveils new action to get rid of all voting machines

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has completely failed in his quest to reinstate former President Donald Trump -- and now he's attempting to get rid of every single voting machine in the United States.

Lindell on Monday unveiled his new lawsuit aimed at banning the electronic counting of votes, as he has falsely claimed that vote-counting machines were rigged to steal the election from Trump.

"We are doing the biggest class-action lawsuit, I hope, in history!" Lindell boasted on his Lindell TV digital streaming service. "I believe it will be the most important one, for sure! This will be the most important class-action lawsuit in the history of the United States, in the history of the world! This will remove machines forever in voting!"

IN OTHER NEWS: 'Putin is going off the rails — he’s having serious difficulties making logical decisions': Retired general

Lindell went on to say that the machines were "defective" and "we can't use them" going forward.



In fact, the Trump-backed Arizona "audit" of the 2020 vote did a hand recount of paper ballots and found that Biden did, in fact, receive more votes in the state, which means getting rid of voting machines would not have impacted the results of the 2020 election.

Watch the video below.







Mike Lindell reveals new class-action lawsuit 'against the machines' www.youtube.com



