Mike Lindell announces plan to file lawsuit against 'all machines' at Arizona rally
Twitter screenshot

Appearing at an Arizona rally for GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell announced his plans to file a class-action suit against "all machines" as part of his battle over what he claims was fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

As part of his rambling speech, which can be seen below, the die-hard Donald Trump supporter who is facing a billion-dollar lawsuit of his own from Dominion Voting Systems, suggested that all machines are “defective devices.”

The businessman added, "We’re gonna get rid of these machines once and for all for any election in history.”

In an interview later with the Daily Beast, he clarified his plans by insisting he meant voting machines, telling the Beast, "All voting machines! It is a defective product class-action lawsuit.”

You can watch the video below:

2020 Election SmartNews Video