Mike Lindell loses another attempt to get his phone back from FBI investigators

Mike Lindell lost yet another bid to reclaim his cell phone that was seized by FBI agents.
U.S. District Court judge Eric Tostrud ruled Thursday that the Department of Justice had clearly justified the seizure as part of an investigation into the breach of Colorado voting systems following the 2020 election and denied the MyPillow CEO's attempt to access the affidavit justifying the move, reported Politico.
“Premature disclosure of these materials would significantly undermine the Government’s ongoing criminal investigation, giving Plaintiffs (and potentially, other targets of the investigation) a window into the Government’s investigation that could compromise the investigation as a whole,” the judge wrote in the 36-page order.
Tostrud, a Donald Trump appointee based in St. Paul, Minnesota, described the 80-page affidavit as "extensive" and said it included the identities of confidential informants and cooperating witnesses, in addition to details about "recorded communications," and said there was no practical way to provide a redacted version to the pillow monger.
“Against Plaintiffs’ unsupported allegations of constitutional violations and conclusory assertions of harm, the Government has a significant interest in effective law enforcement and prompt resolution of criminal matters,” Tostrud ruled. “These interests would be harmed significantly, and criminal investigations and proceedings would be delayed, if litigants were allowed to use civil litigation to collaterally attack ongoing criminal investigations and proceedings.”