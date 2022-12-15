'Ego, ego, money, money': Mike Lindell attacks Ronna McDaniel for 'wasting' 40% of donations

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell personally attacked Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel after a report said that party leadership blew 40% of donations on overhead in recent years.
During an interview with Real America's Voice host Steve Bannon, Lindell reacted to a report from Red State that claims "the RNC’s big-spending days are back with a vengeance."
Lindell, who is running for RNC chair, accused the party of wasting money for the sake of McDaniel's ego.
"I look back and I think of the money I put in the RNC, I'm now going, wow, that could be single-handedly the biggest waste of money I ever spent, maybe in the last six years," the pillow executive opined.
"Now you come up with all these things that they're spending on that should not be even on the report," he said. "She should be ashamed of herself. I mean, this is — when I asked 168 [RNC voters] why Ronna would even run if she loves her country and you failed, failed, and failed — well, now I guess I'm seeing why: ego, ego, money, money. You know, what else could it be?"
Watch the video below from Real America's Voice.