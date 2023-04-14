Missouri Republican who defended child marriage blames Dems after walk back

A Republican lawmaker who recently defended the rights of parents to allow their 12-year-old children to get married is now walking back his comments, and blaming Democrats and Californians.

Missouri State Sen. Mike Moon (R) was seen on video saying, "Do you know any kids who have been married at age 12? I do. And guess what? They're still married." The comments were reportedly made amid a debate over banning gender-affirming care for transgender minors, in which Rep. Peter Meredith (D) called out Moon on his positions.



On Wednesday, California Governor Gavin Newsom (D) posted the video of the debate on Twitter, saying Moon is "advocating for 12 year old kids to be married off to adults.

Moon responded to that tweet on Thursday, saying, "I did not advocate for minors to be married off to adults."

Moon went on to seemingly blame Democrats, deflecting blame on their purported desire to "keep mutilating children."

"Keep your California politics out of Missouri," he wrote. "Democrats will say whatever they can to make sure they can keep mutilating children."

Fox News picked up the story, and said Moon had "clarified" his remarks.

A spokesman for Moon reportedly told Fox News Digital Thursday that the "one-hour committee meeting had strict time constraints and the senator did not have time to clear up his comments before Meredith moved on..."

