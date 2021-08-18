Pence ripped for ‘completely incoherent’ op-ed attacking Biden over Afghanistan withdrawal

In an op-ed published in the Wall Street Journal this Tuesday, former Vice President Mike Pence slammed the Biden administration over the U.S. military's withdrawal from Afghanistan, calling it a "foreign-policy humiliation unlike anything our country has endured since he Iran hostage crisis."

"It has embarrassed America on the world stage, caused allies to doubt our dependability, and emboldened enemies to test our resolve," Pence wrote. "Worst of all, it has dishonored the memory of the heroic Americans who helped bring terrorists to justice after 9/11, and all who served in Afghanistan over the past 20 years."

But according to Pence's critics on Twitter, his rant against Biden's Afghanistan is hypocritical, and even "incoherent."










