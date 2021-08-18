Pence ripped for ‘completely incoherent’ op-ed attacking Biden over Afghanistan withdrawal

In an op-ed published in the Wall Street Journal this Tuesday, former Vice President Mike Pence slammed the Biden administration over the U.S. military's withdrawal from Afghanistan, calling it a "foreign-policy humiliation unlike anything our country has endured since he Iran hostage crisis."
"It has embarrassed America on the world stage, caused allies to doubt our dependability, and emboldened enemies to test our resolve," Pence wrote. "Worst of all, it has dishonored the memory of the heroic Americans who helped bring terrorists to justice after 9/11, and all who served in Afghanistan over the past 20 years."
But according to Pence's critics on Twitter, his rant against Biden's Afghanistan is hypocritical, and even "incoherent."
This @Mike_Pence oped is - no surprise - completely incoherent. If Biden exited Afghanistan earlier, it would've me… https://t.co/wWQpEajQCu— Tommy Vietor (@Tommy Vietor) 1629310727.0
You are expert on weakness, @Mike_Pence and if you wouldn’t have been so weak on Jan 6, then America wouldn’t be de… https://t.co/CvPDhjFJO2— 💖From Meg, with love 💖 (@💖From Meg, with love 💖) 1629308755.0
@Mike_Pence Did you just yadda yadda yadda Helsinki, North Korea, and the betrayal of the Kurds? Feels like you did.— Mr. Newberger (@Mr. Newberger) 1629303132.0
@thehill The abandonment of the Kurds was pretty embarrassing— Nancy Quinn (@Nancy Quinn) 1629301740.0
@Mike_Pence @WSJ Why did your administration negotiate with a terrorist organization? Why did you free a Taliban l… https://t.co/u5Tr24JeFM— Chris Matthews (@Chris Matthews) 1629311571.0
And it was orchestrated by his former boss, the orange idiot trump. https://t.co/9Pf1LLVSmq— Bruce (@Bruce) 1629303187.0
Kinda like you on Nov. 4th, huh? https://t.co/LGz3MIyYsG— Sam Parker 🇺🇲 (@Sam Parker 🇺🇲) 1629307783.0
The last thing the world needs is sanctimonious lectures about Afghanistan from the party that got us into that unw… https://t.co/HiYJDOm3Wb— David Mignery (@David Mignery) 1629305112.0
Weakness @Mike_Pence was not sending the certified electoral back to the swing states for a closer look when you kn… https://t.co/H5PUeS1td7— HilltownHick (@HilltownHick) 1629310389.0