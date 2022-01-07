CNN's Jamie Gangel outlines the evidence Pence could give testimony to MAGA riot committee
On Thursday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," correspondent Jamie Gangel laid out why she believes there is a significant chance that former Vice President Mike Pence will cooperate directly with the House select committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack.

"You have a lot of reporting on this," said anchor Erin Burnett. "What are you hearing about whether Pence will cooperate and in what form?"

"So, you know, the conventional wisdom has seemed to be that Mike Pence — that it would be very unlikely that he would cooperate," said Gangel. "But ... I think the door is still open. And there's some evidence of that, and that is that Mike Pence's top aides, his closest, his former chief of staff, his former counsel, they are cooperating with the committee. Liz Cheney put that on the record today. My understanding is the relationship is very good."

"One other source said to me today the committee keeps talking about how, quote, 'Pence played a crucial role in upholding democracy and he has an important story to be told,'" added Gangel. "They are trying to do everything they can to get him in the door."

