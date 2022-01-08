Pence will be asked to voluntarily cooperate with January 6 committee: Adam Schiff

On CNN Friday, Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) confirmed that the House committee investigating the January 6 Capitol attack will ask former Vice President Mike Pence to cooperate voluntarily.

"Will the committee, in fact, be asking the former vice president to come in and appear voluntarily?" asked anchor Wolf Blitzer.

"Yes, I think our chairman has now acknowledged that we will be," said Schiff. "And that's our practice, which is to invite people to come in voluntarily, hope that they'll do so. And he would have, I think, very undoubtedly relevant testimony for us about that pressure campaign. No one would be in a better position to speak to it than he would. All of the efforts to get him to violate his constitutional duty to count the votes and instead reject votes without basis. So we hope that he'll be willing to do so. And as the chairman has indicated, we intend to extend that invitation fairly soon."

"Will you subpoena the former vice president if he chooses not to appear voluntarily?" asked Blitzer.

"We don't like to speculate about that until we have a chance to see whether people will come in on their own volition," said Schiff. "And he did the right thing on that day. I certainly have a lot of differences with Mike Pence, and I think for four years, he was tragically a dutiful yes-man for the president. But on the one day that really, really mattered, he said "no." And I think he's got a good, important story to tell, it's a story the American people should hear, and it would be invaluable to our work. So let's hope that he's willing to do the right thing."

