CNN's Tapper corners Mike Pence over accusations he used his faith to run cover for Trump

On Sunday morning CNN host Jake Tapper got under the skin of former vice president Mike Pence by bringing up claims made by outgoing Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) that he betrayed his faith by defending "ungodly" actions taken by Donald Trump.



During the wide-ranging interview on "State of the Union," the CNN host touched on Trump and Pence working together before quoting from a new book on the Utah Republican.



That led to Tapper putting Pence on the spot.

POLL: Should Trump be allowed to run for office?



"The profile appeared in the Atlantic where Republican Senator Mitt Romney is quoted saying that when it comes to your actions as Donald Trump's vice president nobody had been quote 'More willing to smile when he saw absurdities, more willing to ascribe God's will to things that were ungodly than Mike Pence,' unquote."



"What do you say to that, do you think you used your faith to justify ungodly things as vice president, as Mitt Romney believes?" Tapper pressed.



After recalling that he prayed after he was asked to join the Trump ticket, Pence grew animated when addressing Romney's accusations.



“Look, Mitt Romney has no idea what I was doing in the administration,” Pence said. “I haven’t talked to Mitt Romney for years.”



"And I think he can go off into retirement," he continued. "He's even critical of his old running mate Paul Ryan in the pages of that book. So I know the stands that we took, I know the stands that we maintained and I'll always believe that we were called to that fight."



Watch below or at the link.