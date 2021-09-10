GOP apologizes for fundraising email putting words in Mike Pence's mouth about the 2020 election: report

According to a report from Newsweek, the National Republican Senate Committee (NRSC) has been forced to walk back a fundraising email that made it look like former Vice President Mike Pence was questioning the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election.



Pence is currently reinserting himself into the public eye after being accused of disloyalty to Donald Trump for refusing to stop the certification of the Electoral College votes on the day that the Capitol riot occurred. Given his public refusal to attack the results of the 2020 presidential election, the email from the NRSC immediately drew complaints over the misrepresentation of the former VP views.

According to Newsweek's Jason Lemon, "Pence refused to cave to former President Donald Trump's pressure to not formally certify the official election results on January 6, the day the U.S. Capitol was assaulted. The former vice president went on to attend President Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20. In June, Pence said he was 'proud' to have certified the official election results early on the morning of January 7."

That, however, didn't stop the NRSC from asking for donations by writing, "Since their contested takeover, the Biden-Harris administration has unleashed a tidal wave of Left-wing policies that threaten to wipe out the progress we made for a safer, more prosperous, more secure America," over Pence's signature.

After being called out, NRSC communications director Chris Hartline issued a statement reading, "We appreciate Vice President Pence's support in helping us win back the Senate. Our team made a mistake and a vendor sent the wrong version of an email. It was not approved by Vice President Pence's team and we regret the error."

Hartline refused to address whether a follow-up email was sent to their donors' list clearing the matter up.

