Confusion erupts as GOP senator suggests Pence will not preside over certification of Biden's win

A Republican senator ignited confusion on Tuesday after suggesting that Vice President Mike Pence would abdicate his constitutional duty to preside over the congressional certification of Joe Biden's electoral vote win. Pence's office quickly pushed back on the report.









The vice president is duty-bound to preside over Wednesday's certification process, as outlined in the Twelfth Amendment and clarified by the Electoral Count Act, but he will instead hand over those duties to Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA), reported Roll Call.

"Iowa Sen. Charles E. Grassley, the Senate president pro tempore, says he and not Vice President Mike Pence will preside over the certification of Electoral College votes, since 'we don't expect him to be there,'" Roll Call reported.

President Donald Trump has publicly pressured Pence to reject Biden slates of electors from some states in favor of alternate slates of GOP electors, who have no legal force behind their support for Trump's re-election.

Grassley said that he would hear debate opened up by challenges from Republican representatives and senators, and signaled he would act as Trump has asked the vice president to do.

"It would be really wrong for me to say I have my mind made up," Grassley told Roll Call.





Pence gave up his chair Sunday, during a Senate hearing as the new Congress was sworn in, and handed it over to Grassley.





Interesting nugget from Senate today



Pence was in the chair presiding as they started proceedings today and cleared a procedural motion



Then it was time to set up the Jan. 6 Elec College process and the inaugural committee. Pence left the chair, and handed it over to Grassley

