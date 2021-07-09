Mike Pompeo worried that Trump would spark an 'international conflict' to justify staying in office: report

New information is being reported about the chaotic final days of the Trump administration as the former reality TV star attempted to overturn the 2020 election in order to stay in office despite losing to President Joe Biden.

Michael Bender, the author of the forthcoming book Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost, offered new information in a Wall Street Journal story released Thursday.

"The crazies have taken over," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told a colleague, Bender reported, in reference to attorneys such as Sidney Powell and her efforts to convince judges that dead Venezuelan leader Hugo Chavez had conspired to steal the 2020 election from Trump.

"Privately, the nation's top diplomat worried that foreign adversaries might try to exploit the domestic instability. He conveyed concern to others that Mr. Trump might be more willing to engage in an international conflict to strengthen his political argument for remaining in office," Bender reported.

Instead, the violence occurred at the United States Capitol on January 6th.

"Initially, Mr. Trump seemed to be enjoying the melee. Heartened to see his supporters fighting so vigorously on his behalf, he ignored the public and private pleas from advisers who begged him to quell the riots. Terrified Republican lawmakers called White House aides and the president's children for help," Bender reported.

