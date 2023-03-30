Republican Rep. Mike Rogers seriously considering 2024 presidential run: report

Rep. Mike Rogers continues to insist that Edward Snowden is a Russian spy
Former Republican Congressman Mike Rogers is considering a 2024 presidential run, CBS News’ Robert Costa reports.
Rogers served two terms in Congress (2011-2015) representing Michigan’s 8th district. The former law enforcement officer chaired the House Intelligence Committee.
Rogers said he’s “kicking some tires” in anticipation of a presidential run, Costa tweeted.
"Not a firm timeline, but we think maybe late spring, early summer."
Costa described Rogers as a “traditional Republican” who’d face formidable challenges.
"America needs something different...." he told CBS News. "Are you tired about sugar high politics where people are just poking each other in the eye to get Facebook likes and Twitter followers? Are we ready to be bigger?"
