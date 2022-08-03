Slur-spewing man spat on Walmart workers and threatened to stab them with a knife: police

On Wednesday, the Connecticut Post reported that a man from Milford allegedly shouted racial slurs at Walmart employees — and threatened to kill one worker with a knife.

"Anthony Kane, 32, of Milford, was charged with second-degree threatening while carrying a dangerous weapon, second-degree intimidation based on bigotry or bias and two counts of breach of peace, police said," reported Christine Dempsey. "He also was arrested on a warrant for two counts of violation of probation."

"According to police, the incident happened Monday afternoon at the Walmart at 1365 Boston Post Road. Kane approached workers with a knife in his hand and threatened to kill one of them. He also used a racial epithet on the employee and spit toward the workers, but missed, police said," the report continued. "Kane threatened a second employee as well, police said."

According to the report, he is currently being held on $10,000 bail, reduced from the original $15,000.

Hate crimes of all sorts have risen dramatically in recent years, to the highest levels in two decades, with many incidents around the country making national attention.

Last month, a Florida woman in New York City was indicted after pepper-spraying Asian women for supposedly standing too close to her. And earlier this week, a young man in Sandy, Utah was arrested after an assault on two gay teenagers that was captured on video.