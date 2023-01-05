'Blackmailers': Newt Gingrich slams 'self-righteous and militant' Republicans
Screengrab.

On Thursday, Axios reported that former Republican House Speaker Newt Gingrich is enraged at the far-right lawmakers who have blocked GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy from becoming Speaker.

"Newt Gingrich — who led the Republican revolution of 1994, then was speaker until 1999 — [said] he 'can't imagine how one could run the House with the blackmailers as self-righteous and militant as they currently are,'" reported Mike Allen and Alayna Treene. "Adding in the prospect of a 2024 presidential primary fight among 'Never Trump' and 'Always Trump' Republicans, Gingrich added: 'I think we are in deeper trouble as a party than any time since 1964.'"

Gingrich's "blackmailers" comment echoes a line he offered on Fox News earlier this week.

Facing a much narrower House majority than forecasters expected, McCarthy can only afford to lose four members of his own caucus in the Speakership vote. Nearly two dozen Republicans have voted against him in six consecutive votes, marking the first time a party leader has failed such a vote since 1923.

Many of the holdouts appear to be demanding various rule changes to weaken House leadership, including allowing any member to call a vote to fire the Speaker at any time, and seats for the far-right Freedom Caucus on the Rules Committee, both of which McCarthy is now reportedly ready to cave on.

However, some members, like Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), have made it clear they will not support McCarthy under any circumstances, making it unclear whether leadership's latest concessions are enough to end the divide.

