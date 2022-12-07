Milo Yiannopoulos reportedly slaps Kanye West with huge consulting fee
Win McNamee/Getty Images North America/TNS

Right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos reportedly sent the pop star formerly known as Kanye West a $116,000 bill for the period the pair worked together to advance the rapper’s 2024 presidential ambitions. The invoice is dated Dec. 1, according to TMZ, which reports that sources close to Ye claim he and Yiannopoulos never had a financial agreement. Everyone working on the unofficial presidential campaign has done so as a volunteer, Ye’s side claims. The “Gold Digger” singer announced Nov. 19 that he’d brought on Yiannopoulos to work on his campaign, which is yet to launch officially. “Thanks...