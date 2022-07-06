Milwaukee Crime Stoppers offers $28,000 reward for info in killing of transgender woman
Crime scene tape (Shutterstock.com)

Milwaukee Crime Stoppers is offering a $28,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the killing of Brazil Johnson. The 28-year-old transgender Black woman was shot in Milwaukee near Teutonia and Garfield Avenues. No arrests have been made thus far, and the Milwaukee Police Department (MPD) continues to search for suspects.

Johnson was killed on June 15. Milwaukee County Supervisor Peter Burgelis announced that the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center, Cream City Foundation, and Milwaukee Crime Stoppers contributed $1,000 each to the reward pot. Attorney Michael Hupy, president of Milwaukee Crime Stoppers, pledged another $25,000.

Burgelis said in a press conference that as a Black transgender woman, Johnson was a member of a community facing “an epidemic of violence.” He added that the reward money “provides an added incentive for anyone who has information about this horrific crime to come forward and help bring about justice for Brazil’s loved ones.” Kevin Turner, executive director of the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center, praised the efforts to find Johnson’s killers. “We stand with the family as well,” said Turner. “We’re here to support our transgender community [which] is being attacked on record levels and we want to make sure that their voices are being heard.”

According to the Human Rights Campaign, Johnson is at least the 17th transgender person to be murdered in the U.S. in 2022. Black transgender women comprise 66% of all victims of fatal violence against transgender and gender non-conforming people, according to a Crime Stoppers press release.


Wisconsin Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Wisconsin Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Ruth Conniff for questions: info@wisconsinexaminer.com. Follow Wisconsin Examiner on Facebook and Twitter.

SmartNews