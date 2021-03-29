Minneapolis planned to hire social media influencer to push city-approved messages during Chauvin trial: report

Money laundering, both for terrorist finance and tax evasion, threatens national security. Now a private group that watchdogs the quality of anti-money laundering efforts has put forth a smart plan to modernize and upgrade our government's capacity to tracking illicit cross-border financial transactions—news you will be hard-pressed to find elsewhere. Global Financial Integrity has a plan, and it's a good one, to upgrade America's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network. FinCEN, as it's known, is a critical government agency housed as Treasury and staffed heavily with IRS financial sleuths. It doesn't get nearly the respect or budget it deserves.

<p>Global Financial Integrity is itself an underappreciated Washington nonprofit <a href="https://gfintegrity.org/about/funding/" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">funded by a host of sources</a> including the Ford Foundation and five governments, though not the United States. On a <a href="https://secureservercdn.net/45.40.149.159/34n.8bd.myftpupload.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/06/GFI-2019-Audited-Financial-Statements.pdf" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">budget of not much more than $1 million per year</a>, it has done solid work calling attention to the growing problem of illicit finance.</p><blockquote>At least $40 trillion of illicit money sloshes around the globe...maybe $50 trillion.<br/></blockquote><p>Jim Henry, DCReport's economics correspondent, has spent decades documenting illicit money flows. He estimates from analysis of official banking and trade documents that at least $40 trillion of illicit money sloshes around the globe. The total may be $50 trillion. To get an idea of the gigantic size of that corrupt money bag consider this: Henry's lower-end estimate almost equals the combined annual economic output of the world's two largest economies, America and China.</p><p><img alt="" src="https://www.dcreport.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/FinCEN.svg"/><img alt="" src="https://www.dcreport.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/FinCEN.svg"/><img alt="" src="https://www.dcreport.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/FinCEN-1024x205.jpg"/></p><p>Global Financial Integrity, in a report titled <a href="https://gfintegrity.org/report/enhancing-national-security-by-reimagining-fincen/" target="_blank">"Enhancing National Security by Re-imagining FinCEN,"</a> makes these recommendations:</p><ol class="ee-ol"><li>Give the FinCEN Director a seat on the Deputies Committee of the National Security Council (NSC) to raise the agency's stature within the national security community.</li><li>Create within FinCEN a National Anti-Money Laundering Data Center for advanced data collection, synthesis, analysis and distribution to law enforcement for AML activity.</li><li>Establish a "Manhattan Project" to identify, develop and use state-of-the-art technologies needed to fulfill the technology for that data center.</li><li>Launch within FinCEN a National Anti-Money Laundering Training Center which will be an anti-money laundering knowledge and education hub for FinCEN staff, financial institution regulators, law enforcement at the federal, state and local levels and for state and federal prosecutors.</li><li>Create a Strategic Analysis Team to examine emerging and long-term trends in money laundering methods and computer technologies to counter those threats.</li></ol><p>Those are superb ideas all. But will Congress care?</p><p>A core problem with hunting for terrorist finance is that the tools used to sift through billions of transactions involving trillions of dollars are the financial equivalent of trawling the ocean bottom for cod. Trawlers catch plenty of cod but they also drag in many unwanted species.</p><h3>Tax Cheats Off the Hook</h3><p>The George W. Bush administration was so averse to a serious hunt for big-league tax cheats. It disconnected from a nascent movement by major countries to coordinate their tax policies, a boon to tax cheats. It even <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/2004/03/31/business/irs-request-for-more-terrorist-investigators-is-denied.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank">refused to hire 80 more IRS investigators to hunt for transactions by Al Qaeda</a> and other terrorist groups in the wake of 9/11.</p><img alt="" src="https://www.dcreport.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/Money_Laundering_Cycle-UN-1024x576.png"/><p>The official excuse was that taxpayers couldn't afford an extra $12 million in spending, an absurdity when trillions were being spent on the wars in Afghanistan, still underway, and Iraq. But the funding denial made perfect sense if you knew that anti-money laundering nets catch tax cheats along with terrorists. And since the political donor class is rife with tax cheating, catching tax cheats can be inconvenient for politicians in power, and fellow party members, as a Congressional staffer recently reminded me.</p><p>In writing about money laundering in casinos since 1988, in my coverage of taxes since 1995, and on terrorist finance after 9/11, I developed a deep appreciation for the unsung work of FinCEN – and recognition of its weaknesses.</p><h3>More People, Better Tech</h3><p>What is needed now to strengthen FinCEN: more staff, super-sophisticated computers on apar with the National Security Agency and, most of all, adding a seat for FinCEN at White House National Security Council meetings.</p><p>A FinCEN director once told me that given enough time and resources his staff could find a single $19.99 credit card transaction anywhere in the world. The 9/11 attacks were cheap, costing only about $100,000. We shouldn't forget that relatively small expenditures can cause enormous harm.</p><p>To find the little transactions behind big attacks in the future FinCEN needs enormous computer power to separate golden nuggets of fact from the overburden of routine financial transactions. FinCEN also needs to be set free to find not just terrorists, but tax cheats.</p><p>With trillions of dollars of illicit money in the hands of criminals, kleptocrats and terrorists, and hundreds of billions of dollars of federal income taxes evaded each year, it's long past time to upgrade FinCEN.</p>