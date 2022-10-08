Minnesota GOP candidate finally says she'll accept 2022 election results — on certain conditions

On Friday, Minnesota Public Radio reported that Kim Crockett, the far-right GOP candidate for secretary of state in Minnesota, has finally agreed, after months of avoiding the question, to accept the results of the 2022 midterm election even if she loses — on certain conditions.
"Kim Crockett declined to say whether she would accept the election results when asked at a debate last Sunday," said the report. "'Given all the terrible division and misinformation around elections, I want to clarify my position so voters can focus on the policy differences between me and Steve Simon,' Crockett said in a statement released Friday. She said Minnesota’s election laws are weak, specifically how the state processes absentee ballots and same-day registered voters’ ballots."
Now, however, she says she is willing to accept the results — as long as it isn't close enough to go to a recount.
“Minnesota has for too long emphasized convenience over ballot security,” her statement continued. “This has led to a decline in confidence in elections, and an increase in divisive rhetoric that is harmful to productive, civil discourse.”
Crockett is an avowed election denier who has baselessly claimed not only that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, but that that election theft was equivalent to the September 11 terrorist attacks. She has also attacked the idea of allowing people facing eligibility challenges to cast provisional ballots, a requirement under federal law, and attacked people who need them as lazy and "flabby." And she has cast doubt on the idea that homeless, disabled, and non-English speaking people should have the right to vote at all.
Earlier this year, Crockett also came under fire for displaying an anti-Semitic image at the GOP state convention displaying her opponent, Steve Simon, as a puppet with stings being pulled by billionaire philanthropist George Soros.