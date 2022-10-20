Missing Princeton student found dead on campus at age 20
US-NEWS-CMP-PRINCETON-MISSING-STUDENT-MCT. - Courtesy Princeton University/TNS/TNS

The body of missing Princeton University student Misrach Ewunetie was found Thursday on the New Jersey school’s campus after a multiday search, officials said. “Ms. Ewunetie’s body was found outside on the Facilities grounds behind the tennis courts at approximately 1 p.m. on Thursday by a Facilities employee,” the Mercy County prosecutor’s office stated. “An autopsy by the Middlesex County medical examiner’s office will determine Ms. Ewunetie’s cause and manner of death. However there were no obvious signs of injury and her death does not appear suspicious or criminal in nature.” Ewunetie, 20...