Mississippi governor cornered on CNN over 'trigger' law that would force incest victims to give birth

During an appearance on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday morning, Mississippi Gov Tate Reeves (R) was put on the spot by host Jake Tapper about the coming overturning of Roe v Wade and the lack of exceptions for victims of incest in his state.

After expressing skepticism that the state of Mississippi is in any way capable of taking care of an influx of more children based on the Mississippi's horrific record with regard to infant mortality, the CNN host turned to the plight of victims of incest.

"So, the snapback law that was passed in 2007 has no exception for incest," host Tapper began. "So, assuming the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, the state of Mississippi will force girls and women who are the victims of incest to carry those children to term. Can you explain why that is going to be your law?"

'Well, that's going to be the law because in 2007, the Mississippi legislature passed it," Reeves offered. "I will tell you, Jake, this sort of speaks to how far the Democrats in Washington have come on this issue, but in 2007 when the trigger law was put in place, we had a Democrat speaker of the House and we had a Democrat chairman of the public health committee in the Mississippi House of Representatives."

"But why are you...," Tapper stated, before changing gears and asking, "Why is it acceptable in your state to force girls who are victims of incest to carry those children to term?"

"Well, as you know, Jake, over 92 percent of all abortions in America are elective procedures," the Mississippi Republican parried. "When you look at the number of those that actually are involved, incest is less than 1 percent. If we need to have that conversation in the future about potential -- ."

"This is your law," the CNN host interrupted.

"In the trigger law, we can certainly do that," Reeves continued. "The reality is, again, that affects less than 1 percent of all abortions in America on an annual basis."

