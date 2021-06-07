Mississippi town has a fascinating response to racist incident
Screengrab.

One Mississippi town came together around food to fight racism.

Joseph To, a student at Ole Miss, is working at his aunt and uncle's Madison restaurant, Dang's Seafood. He described the racist taunts he received while out on a delivery.

"These kids drove behind me on a golf cart," Joseph said. "Three 12-13 year old boys said some racial statements to me with my back turned to them and when I turned around they already drove off. That really hurt my feelings."

In response, Mary Helen Abel organized a crawfish boil to show Dang's Seafood the community's support.

"We're raising a family in Madison and it is really important to me for my children to know that we will not accept this in our community," Abel said. "If it shows up, we will show up too."

Watch: