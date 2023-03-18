Missouri pollution is so bad it hurts other states. Power plants ordered to cut emissions
Ameren Missouri's coal fired Labadie Power Plant located along the southern bank of the Missouri River in Franklin County, Missouri, as seen on May 23, 2019. - David Carson/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/TNS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency released an order Wednesday which instructs Missouri, along with 22 other states, to reduce its air pollution levels.

The order, called the Good Neighbor Rule, focuses on reducing emissions of nitrous oxides from power plants and industrial facilities. These gasses directly contribute to ground-level ozone, also known as smog.

“This action will save thousands of lives and result in cleaner air and better health for millions of people living in downwind communities,” the EPA wrote on its website.