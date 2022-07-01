Missouri AG calls abortion legislation from Kansas City, St. Louis ‘plainly illegal’

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America/Getty Images
The day after the Kansas City Council approved legislation that could reimburse city employees who need to travel to have an abortion — and after St. Louis began pursuing similar legislation — Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt called the efforts “plainly illegal.” Kansas City’s ordinance, which passed 10-2 during Thursday’s meeting, could reimburse city employees for health care-related travel expenses outside of Kansas City. The legislation approved Thursday directs the City Manager Brian Platt to negotiate with Healthcare System Board of Trustees on the city’s insurance plans. Any chang...