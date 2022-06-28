Missouri AG can prosecute abortion ban violations. Could patient data aid enforcement?
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America/Getty Images

Six minutes after the U.S. Supreme Court released its decision striking down Roe v. Wade, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt posted a photo of himself signing a legal opinion to trigger the state’s abortion ban. The lightning-fast action by Schmitt, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, instantly drew national attention and allowed him to claim credit for ending abortion in Missouri as he fights to win a crowded primary race. But many of the consequences of that moment — for women, for doctors and for Schmitt — are still uncertain. Missouri now forbids abortion in nearly all circumstance...