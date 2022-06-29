Missouri Gov. Parson signs sweeping new law requiring voters to show photo ID at polls
Mike Parson, in August 2020 file photo, signed a sweeping new voting law Wednesday. - Chris Kohley/St. Louis Post-Dispatch/TNS

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Despite pushback from voting rights advocates, Missouri voters will be required to show a photo ID at the ballot box under a new law signed by Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Wednesday. The sweeping new law, sponsored by Rep. John Simmons, a Washington Republican, prohibits touchscreen voting machines after 2024 and allows the Missouri secretary of state to audit voter rolls. It also gets rid of presidential primaries in Missouri — replacing them with a series of caucuses — and gives voters a two-week period to cast absentee ballots without an excuse. “In 2020 and years pr...