Missouri health agency quietly scrubbed sexual health, LGBTQ resources from website
Bald man looking at the laptop computer (Shutterstock)

As Missouri lawmakers were considering the most anti-LGBTQ bills of any state, the state health department quietly scrubbed youth sexual health and LGBTQ resources from its website. Lisa Cox, the spokesperson for the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, emailed the agency’s website team in late January directing the removal of links from the website’s adolescent and teen health information page. The page, which is housed within the “Healthy Families” section of the website, directs users to health care resources for teens, parents, educators and providers. The removed resources, ...