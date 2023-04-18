Missouri House approves bill limiting transgender athletes
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — House legislators have approved a plan limiting transgender athletes, requiring individuals in sixth grade or older to play on sports teams aligning with their birth gender. The measure, approved late Monday on a 104-46 vote, will now head to the Senate, where that chamber has already approved restrictions that go further than the House plan, limiting students in all grades. Proponents have called the issue a matter of fairness and say they are protecting women's sports from transgender women with physical advantages. Opponents argue the Missouri State High School Activit...