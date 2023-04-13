Missouri House passes Republican-led bill banning gender-affirming care for minors

Sarah Newton stands with a trans pride flag during a rally to protest the passing of SB 150 on March 29, 2023, at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Kentucky. - Jon Cherry/Getty Images North America/TNS
The Missouri House on Thursday approved a Republican-led bill that would ban gender-affirming care for minors. The bill, filed by state Rep. Brad Hudson, a Cape Fair Republican, would ban all gender transition surgeries, hormone therapy and puberty blockers for anyone under the age of 18. “Sex changes and little kids are two things that should never go together,” Hudson said on the floor Thursday. “I know that, you know that. The majority of the members of this body know that. And we’ve got constituents all across this great state that know that as well.” Zora Williams, a 41-year-old transgend...